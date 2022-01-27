MAN Energy Solutions Delivers Engines to Chantiers de l’Atlantique

MAN Energy Solutions has announced the delivery of four engines – 2 × MAN 12V32/44CR engines (2 × 7,200 kW) + 2 × MAN 8L32/44CR engines (2 × 4,800 kW) – bound for a BRF (naval supply vessel) set to enter service in early 2023.

The BRF is the first in a series of four such vessels, the contract for whose construction was awarded to Groupement Momentané d’Entreprises (GME) –formed by French shipyard, Chantiers de l’Atlantique and French defence contractor, Naval Group – in 2019.

GME is itself part of the Franco-Italian LSS (Logistics Support Ship) cooperation programme led by OCCAR, an international organization for armaments cooperation, on behalf of French defense procurement agency, DGA.

Under the terms of the contract, MAN Energy Solutions will supply all BRF engines to Chantiers de l’Atlantique by 2029.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Chantiers de l’Atlantique is a leader in the fields of design, integration, testing and turnkey delivery of cruise ships, military vessels as well as electrical substations for offshore wind farms and fleet services.

The company builds ships whose environmental performance meets the most stringent standards, as well as equipment for offshore wind power that make it a major player in the energy transition.

Source: MAN Energy Solutions