MAN Energy Solutions Launches MAN Fluid Monitor for Lube Oil

The MAN Fluid Monitor for lube oil is a light and robust system developed by MAN Energy Solutions to meet the needs of the owners of industrial installations where lube-oil quality is a critical setting. It enables owners to actively monitor – on an ongoing basis – the degradation and contamination of lube oil and protect their industrial assets. Already proven in the field, the fluid monitor immediately detects even the tiniest anomalies in the lube-oil systems of four strokeengines, turbomachinery and auxiliary equipment.

MAN Energy Solutions reports that the fluid monitor has recorded over 18,000 test hours on pilot industrial sites, complies with CE standards and has been certified by Bureau Veritas marine applications. It has also received its very first order for third-party equipment in the Pacific region.

Arnauld Filancia, Vice-President within MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We know that lube oil is the life blood of an engine and that 70% of major damage reveals lube-oil contamination. We wanted to develop a global monitoring solution capable of conforming to the demands of all rotating machines – such as four stroke engines, and turbomachinery – and whatever the application, whether it be marine, power plants, or anything else. This new product is the result of targeted research on the operational security and is part of MAN Energy Solutions’ continuing effort to design easy-to-implement solutions that enhance installation performance and security.”

Filancia added that the innovative system is currently subject to the filing for patent.

Used alongside laboratory analyses, MAN Fluid Monitor for lube oil alerts operators with alarms and stop recommendations as soon as it detects a degradation in lube-oil quality, thereby revealing minor wear of mechanical parts. Thanks to this swift detection of anomalies, especially important during such sensitive engine phases as restarts where 50% of damage occurs, this solution allows the operator to anticipate maintenance, protect major components, and identify part-wear before breakdown, in the process maximising machine availability.

