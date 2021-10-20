MAN Energy Solutions Signs MoU with Mitsui E&S and Mitsui O.S.K.

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd. (MES-M) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) regarding the low-speed, ammonia-fueled main engine that MAN Energy Solutions is currently developing.

The MoU provides for keeping MOL and MES-M updated on MAN Energy Solutions’ progress in this regard, with the ultimate intention of creating the basis for a more detailed LoI (Letter of Intent) leading to an actual purchasing contract for an ammonia-burning engine during 2023.

The signatories of the memorandum were: Yoshihiko Sugimoto, General Manager Technical Division, Technology Innovation Unit, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.; Yusuke Sakimoto, Executive Officer, General Manager of Diesel Engine Division, Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd.; and for MAN Energy Solutions: Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke; and Brian Østergaard Sørensen, Vice President, Head of Research and Development, Two-Stroke.

Sørensen said: “This memorandum underlines our mutual commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of shipping and emphasises our ambition to ensure a path towards net-zero emission, oceangoing vessels. At the same time, it shows one of the ways forward to decarbonisation for the maritime transport industry as a whole.”

Source: MAN Energy Solutions