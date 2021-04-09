Managed IHM Maintenance Service in Compliance with EUSRR and HKC

Completing an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM), is only the beginning of compliance.

It is the ship owner’s responsibility to ensure continuous conformity of the Inventory.

If you have completed the Inventory of Hazardous Material (IHM) process for your vessel, congratulations you have completed an important step to future proof your vessel’s compliance to the following regulations:

1. Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (2009)

2. EU Ship Recycling regulations (SRR)

After completion of IHM survey, obtaining SOC from Class Society will be mandatory to remain compliant. Any Class Society that has the Flag State approval may issue the SoC.

It is the shipowner’s responsibility for the maintenance of Part 1 of the IHM process during the lifetime of the vessel. Continuity and conformity of the information should be confirmed, especially if the flag, owner or operator of the ship changes.

IHM renewal survey is required for every five years after the IHM initial survey. The requirements are as below:

• Ship’s existing IHM certificate and IHM Part I;

• The updated IHM (Part I), reflecting any change, replacement or significant repair of structure, equipment, systems, fittings, arrangements and materials since last survey;

• Ship’s IHM Part I maintenance record, MDs and SDoCs reflecting the ship’s hazardous materials management since last IHM survey;

Our offering of IHM maintenance server (VSIMS) is designed to help ship owners and managers comply with HKC 2009 and EUSRR regulations.

We believes in staying a step ahead, using data and record collection in the simplest and most economical way possible without any disruption to the day to day managerial operations.

The VS software (VSIMS) not only collects the MDs and SDoCs when items are delivered on board but it also tracks their location onboard till they are finally off landed and providing a clear audit trail of the 15 elements of the hazardous materials identified in the regulations.

At any time a clear snapshot of the vessel can be provided showing how they came on board, how they moved and their current location on board.

A historical data will also be maintained showing how and with whom they were off landed thus providing a circular record with a cradle to grave approach.

Source: SHIP IP LTD