Manchester Online Travel Company Taptrip Launches ‘Vessul’ – A Specialist Business Travel Service Designed To Help The Essential Flow Of Goods And People Within The Marine And Energy Industry

The Coronavirus pandemic has placed a massive strain on all industries. In particular, energy providers and marine companies have struggled to get their essential workers where they need to be. The knock-on is a massive strain on the availability of shipping containers, vessels and the people required to keep things moving.

Vessul was designed to help manage the movement of these essential workers from the marine and energies industries in a more efficient way. Staggeringly, 98% of travel booking for the marine sector is still offline, which can cause massive issues with crews not arriving in the correct location, at the correct time, for the correct job – leading to delays and issues further down the supply chain.

Put simply, there are not enough charter flights and businesses don’t have the ability to share travel information to fill empty seats.

Vessul users can book and manage small to medium crew rotations through its online booking tool. Companies can see the availability of seats on chartered flights and offer spaces out to other companies within their industry – which ensures flights are at 100% capacity, crews get to vessels on-time and reduces carbon footprint simultaneously.

Vessul also features a multi-city departures function, a smart tool and the first of its kind in the industry, which enables oil and marine companies to book flights for multiple travellers to arrive at the same destination at the same time, no matter where they depart from in the world. The innovative tool has also been designed to be ‘icon’ led, breaking down language barriers.

Thomas Young, CEO of TapTrip said: “During lockdown, it’s become more important than ever that our energy and marine services run smoothly. Thanks to Brexit and travel restrictions, we’ve already seen the large-scale disruption that can be caused by a simple supply chain issue, and with the massively increased pressure on both sectors – there just isn’t room for error. Vessul will completely remove the burden of arranging travel for crews around the world, allowing employers to direct more of their resources to other areas of the business that are currently under strain.

“We created Vessul in direct response to a sector need to facilitate more fluid travel for essential workers that still need to move around the world to make sure we can keep the lights on and the goods moving so we can go about our daily lives.”

Source: TapTrip