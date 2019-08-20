Mandatory requirement for AIS in Indonesian waters

The Club would like to highlight to Members that with effect from 20 August 2019, under Regulation PM No. 7 of 2019, the Ministry of Transportation of The Republic of Indonesia has made it mandatory for vessels sailing in Indonesian waters to install and activate an Automatic Identification System (AIS).

Applicability

The regulation applies to all Indonesian and foreign flagged vessels. However, whilst some concessions for Indonesian flagged ships have been made, at this time, no minimum gross tonnage (GT) limit has been stated for foreign flagged vessels.

For Indonesian flagged vessels, the regulation differentiates between AIS Class A and AIS Class B. All Indonesian flagged vessels, to which SOLAS applies, are required to have on board a functional AIS Class A whilst the following Indonesian flagged vessels may have on board an operational AIS Class B:

Non-Convention Cargo ships and Passenger ships 35 GT and upwards;

Fishing vessels 60 GT and upwards; and

Ships that sail between countries or that carry out barter-trade or other activities that are regulated in the provisions of the legislation in the field of customs

Requirements of the regulation

The master of the vessel is obliged to activate the AIS also ensuring that it provides the correct information. If the AIS unit is not functioning, the master is required to notify the relevant authority (such as the Coast Radio Station, Vessel Traffic Services or Harbour Master) and record the incident appropriately in the vessel’s log book(s).

Failure to comply with the above requirements of the regulation would subject the vessel to sanctions as laid out in the regulation.

Members whose vessels are sailing in Indonesian waters are strongly advised to adhere to the new regulation and if any further information or assistance is required, they should contact our correspondents in Indonesia (Spica Services – Indonesia).

Source: The Shipowners’ Club