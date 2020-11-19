Manufacturing Activity in Central U.S. Slightly Eases in November — Kansas City Fed

The expansion pace of manufacturing activity in the central part of the U.S. slowed in November compared to that of the previous month, data from a monthly survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City showed Thursday.

The Tenth District Manufacturing Survey’s composite index came in at 11 in November, down from October’s 13 level. Economists polled by FactSet expected the indicator to climb to 14.5.

The index, which takes into account factors like production and employment, covers the western third of Missouri, all of Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming, and the northern half of New Mexico. Values greater than zero generally suggest expansion, while values below zero indicate contraction.

“While regional factories reported another month of growth, activity still has not returned to pre-Covid levels,” said Chad Wilkerson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Activity at non-durable and durable goods factories expanded at a similar pace, the Kansas City Fed said. Production of primary metals and nonmetallic mineral products slowed, while transportation equipment manufacturing increased.

The composite index is an average of the production, new orders, employment, supplier delivery time and raw materials inventory indexes. Most month-over-month indexes remained positive, indicating continued expansion, albeit at a slower pace than that of October.

The production index decreased slightly to 20, down from 23 the prior month. Volume of new orders also eased to 19 from 26 in October.

Employment index fell eight points to 1, indicating a marginal increase in employment in the region. Supplier delivery time increased to 15, while raw materials inventory index fell back to contraction territory.

“A sizable share of firms said they cannot find skilled workers, but low sales growth and covid-19 related uncertainty also restrained their hiring plans,” Mr. Wilkerson said.

Manufacturing firms were moderately optimistic about the near-term outlook. The future composite index, which relates to the outlook in the next six months, stood at 20 in November, roughly similar to expectations in October.

“The latest increase in positive Covid-19 testing has affected our business more than any other month,” said one of the respondents of the survey.

