MAR Marine extends dredging capabilities with a new Damen CSD500

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a Cutter Suction Dredger CSD500 to MAR Marine & Building Contractor L.L.C., a UAE-based contractor. The dredger has been shipped from Damen Dredging in the Netherlands to Dubai. For its first project, the dredger will be utilised at the Al Hamriyah Port expansion project.

The CSD500 has been named MAR 22. Upon its delivery in Dubai, Damen’s client, a leading contractor in the region, played a vital role in the reassembly of the modular dredger. “We are happy to welcome the MAR 22 to our marine equipment fleet,” Mr Paul Abou Rjaili, Operations Manager at MAR Marine states: “We are further reinforcing our dredging equipment and capabilities, and this customised dredge exactly matches our requirements for the upcoming Al Hamriyah Port Expansion project.”

Customised standard stock dredger

The standard dredger has been fitted out with additions boosting its dredging efficiency such as anchor booms, a spud carriage system, as well as the possibility to both enlarge and decrease the cutter depth. Moreover, practical additions include an accommodation unit located underneath the operating cabin, plus a navigation and communication package.

After assembly afloat alongside quay the CSD500 is ready to start its maiden dredging job at the Al Hamriyah Port expansion project, where it will remove 650,000 m3 of soil. With plenty of other marine works planned in the region for the coming years, this is just the start of things to come.

“This dredger demonstrates clearly the benefits of Damen’s standardised shipbuilding philosophy,” says Pascal Slingerland, Damen Shipyards Sales Director. “Although built in series, which offers rapid access to proven technology, the dredger has been customised significantly in order to meet the requirements of MAR Marine & Building Contractor L.L.C’s requirements.”

Source: Damen Shipyards Group