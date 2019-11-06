MAR: One Of The First Flags To Fully Introduce e-documents

We are pleased to inform you that certificates for ships registered in the International Shipping Register of Madeira – MAR – will from now on be issued in e-format.

The latest initiative follows the introduction of crew certificates in e-format during the summer of 2018.

It is clear that the introduction of electronic certificates in all fields of the flag’s responsibilities and ship registration is a major step forward in reducing the administrative burden.

By adopting the simplified procedures, shipowners will save time and costs. Expensive courier services will not be required and the risk of losing important certificates when time counts will be eliminated.

We are looking forward to an extended electronic and digital ship registry environment in Portugal. Further initiatives are underway to make the registry even more competitive. Fleet growth is on the way and digitalisation is a key element in supporting this growth through recognised quality services. It is important for us to develop our services and grow through quality.

Portugal is among the leading European flags and clearly, MAR is offering the best package for quality-minded owners. This is reflected in the hugely positive ‘RightShip’ rating of Portuguese- flagged vessels, which plays an important role in the business activities of our bulker clients. For all clients, this will lead to more profitability and reliability.

Source: International Shipping Register of Madeira – MAR