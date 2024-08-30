Marathon Oil Receives Stockholder Approval for Proposed Merger with ConocoPhillips

Recent News

  

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) (“Marathon Oil”) announced today that it received the necessary stockholder approval for Marathon Oil’s pending merger with ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). Marathon Oil will file the vote results of the special stockholder meeting in a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Marathon Oil and ConocoPhillips continue to expect the transaction to close late in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions.
Source: Marathon Oil

