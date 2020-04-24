March Was a Positive Month for Tankers

The tanker market has been one of few segments of the oil industry that enjoyed positive momentum in March, OPEC said in its latest weekly report, with gains in both dirty and clean spot freight rates. A sudden surge in crude exports early in March boosted demand for VLCCs and also pulled up Suezmax rates. Dirty spot freight rates declined mid-month before climbing again, as the market was buffeted by high demand for tankers. Charterers rushed to place cargoes amid a collapse in oil demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased options for time-chartering – including for floating storage – reflected a build-up of excess supply of both crude oil and products in the market.

Dirty spot rates averaged 69% higher in March. Clean tanker spot freight rates also rose, increasing by 19%, as disruptions and the need to find markets for excess product supply supported rates. Spot freight rates declined w-o-w at the beginning of April, as charters pulled back from the market to await the outcome of efforts to address the glut of crude and products amid measures to stem COVID-19 disruptions. Looking ahead, announced reductions in crude exports and a sharp cutback in refinery runs in the face of a massive collapse in end-user demand for products present a considerable downside risk for the tanker market from May onward. At the same time, with onshore commercial storage filling up, demand for floating storage for both crude and products will likely provide support to the market over the coming months.

Spot fixtures

Global spot fixtures increased m-o-m in March, gaining around 1.3 mb/d or 7%, to average 19.9 mb/d. However, spot fixtures were still 8.5 mb/d, or 30%, lower than the notably strong performance seen in the same month last year. The increase followed a jump in crude bookings from major exporters at the start of the month.

OPEC spot fixtures averaged 13.92 mb/d in March, representing an increase of 1.38 mb/d, or 11%, over the previous month, but still a substantial 5.8 mb/d, or 30%, lower y-o-y due to adjustments in OPEC supply since then. Middle East-to-East fixtures rose by 0.6 mb/d, or 8%, in March, but remained 27% lower than the levels seen in the same month last year. Middle East-to-West fixtures jumped more than 140% to average 2.9 mb/d, representing a gain of 1.69 mb/d. Fixtures on the route were 0.9 mb/d, or 44%, higher than the same month last year. The increase was driven by higher exports to Europe and the US. Outside of the Middle East, fixtures declined by 0.9 mb/d, or 23%, to average 3.0 mb/d in March. In annual terms, fixtures were sharply lower, registering a decline of 3.8 mb/d, or 55%.

Sailings and arrivals

OPEC sailings declined by 0.4 mb/d in March to average 23.78 mb/d and were down by 0.5 mb/d, or 2%, compared with March 2019. The drop was due to sailings outside the Middle East, as those from the region rose slightly by 0.1 mb/d to average 17.58 mb/d, although they were still 0.8 mb/d, or 4%, lower y-o-y. Crude arrivals were mixed in March. Arrivals in North America declined some 3% m-o-m to average 7.8 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals were 22% lower on the route, partly reflecting a continued drop in US crude imports. Arrivals also declined in West Asia, falling some 6% m-o-m from a relatively strong level in February and down around 2% y-o-y. In contrast, arrivals in Europe and the Far East saw gains. Arrivals in Europe averaged 12.0 mb/d in March, representing an increase of 2% m-o-m and gains of more than 3% y-o-y. In the Far East, arrivals averaged 8.8 mb/d, representing an increase of 4% m-o-m and nearly 11% y-o-y. Monthly gains in the Far East were driven by a recovery from the prior month when arrivals were slowed by COVID-19 disruptions.

Dirty tanker freight rates

Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)

The tanker market was one of the few segments of the oil industry that enjoyed positive momentum in March, as a sudden surge in crude exports boosted tanker demand and freight rates. Additionally, the sharp contango structure for both crude and products provided an incentive to book floating storage, cutting into tanker availability. As a result, VLCC spot freight rates saw impressive gains across the board in March, rising by an impressive 188% on average m-o-m. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route led gains in March, more than tripling the figure seen the previous month to average WS100, following a sudden rise in Middle East exports to Europe and the US, reversing the decline in activity on the route over the last year. Rates saw a similar increase y-o-y. Meanwhile, freight rates for tankers operating on the Middle East-to-East route surged by 194% m-o-m in March to average WS127. Y-o-y, rates rose by 112%. The surge in activity also tightened the West Africa-to-East route, where rates rose by 155% to WS121, representing an increase of 109% compared with March 2019

Suezmax

The factors driving the upward trend in VLCC activity had a similar impact on Suezmax rates, with average spot freight rates increasing by 55% m-o-m on average in March. The high VLCC rates encouraged some charterers to split cargoes to take advantage of the lower Suezmax rates, adding to the upward pressure. Rates enjoyed an even stronger improvement y-o-y, increasing by 125% compared with the same month last year. Rates for tankers operating on the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route averaged WS123 in March, an increase of 60% over the month before. Y-o-y, rates were 141% higher than in March last year. Meanwhile, the Northwest Europe (NWE)-to-USGC route rose by 49% m-o-m to average WS98, representing a 108% jump compared with the same month last year.

Aframax

Aframax rates rose by 34% in March, mirroring gains in other classes to a lesser extent. However, this was still below the strong performance seen at the end of last year, when Aframax rates were boosted by preparations for IMO 2020. Rates in the Mediterranean (Med)-to-NWE route led the increase with 91%, recovering from poor performance in the previous month, to average WS139. The cross-Med route rose 77% to average WS142, while the Indonesia-to-East route increased by 20% to average WS121. The Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route experienced a decline, edging down by 3% m-o-m to average WS165, though still managing a y-o-y increase of 67% to average WS121.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide