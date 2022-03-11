Marcio Valentim Moura and Matt Turns join the Sea Cargo Charter Steering Committee

Taking place as a hybrid meeting in Geneva, the Sea Cargo Charter Association’s Annual Meeting brought together representatives from Sea Cargo Charter Signatories to take stock of the Association’s activities over the past year and align on the work to be done in the year to come. An important item on the agenda was the election of two new Steering Committee members.

Marcio Valentim Moura, Global Logistics Director at Bunge, and Matt Turns, General Manager for Strategy & Business Performance at Chevron, were elected to the Committee, which previously consisted of 13 Signatories.

“As the Sea Cargo Charter grows, I am also delighted to see the Steering Committee grow. A Steering Committee that is representative of the Signatories and the broader industry is essential to keeping the initiative true to its mission. I am happy to welcome Marcio Valentim Moura and Matt Turns and look forward to seeing the energy and knowledge they bring to the Sea Cargo Charter in the course of their two-year term,” said Jan Dieleman, President, Cargill Ocean Transportation and Chair of the Sea Cargo Charter Association.

The Selection Committee now comprises the following 15 Signatories:

Hans Christian Jensen and Jonathan Canaan (ADM), Peter Lye (Anglo American), Marcio Valentim Moura (Bunge), Jan Dieleman, Chair of the Sea Cargo Charter Association (Cargill Ocean Transportation), Matt Turns (Chevron), Alessio La Rosa (Cofco International), Jürgen Willemsen (Dow), Heidi Aakre (Equinor), Seb Landerretche and Martin Viquesnel (Louis Dreyfus Company), Eva Birgitte Bisgaard and Lars Sprogoe Bentzen (Mærsk Tankers), Henrik Røjel (Norden), Claire Wright, Treasurer of the Sea Cargo Charter Association, and Justine Clark (Shell), Engebret Dahm and Martin Prokosch (Torvald Klaveness), Sebastien Roche (TotalEnergies), Rasmus Bach Nielsen, Vice Chair of the Sea Cargo Charter Association (Trafigura Maritime Logistics).

Source: Sea Cargo Charter Association