Marcura Expands its Compliance Team Further and Appoints a Data Governance Officer

The Marcura Group, a Dubai-based group of companies focused on providing innovative business solutions to the global maritime industry, announced today the appointment of Andrei Grigoras as its Data Governance Officer (DGO).

Andrei joins Marcura after an impressive tenure at Elsevier, a leading global information analytics company based in The Netherlands which owns over 2,500 scientific, technical and medical journals. Given his extensive experience covering different aspects of data management and data stewardship, Andrei’s hiring marks the Group’s latest strategic appointment to further strengthen its team of professionals focused full-time on compliance and corporate governance.

Felix J. Antero, Group General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer said:

“With concerns about GDPR compliance, data privacy and confidentiality running high across many industries, our customers and partners are understandably looking for additional assurances that their counterparties are serious when it comes to protecting and governing their data to the highest possible standards. Having Andrei on board as our DGO, working closely with our Senior Information Security Officer (SISO) and Data Protection Officer (DPO) under the guidance of the Legal & Compliance Department, the Group continues to strengthen its data management and data stewardship competencies as an organization.”

Andrei will assume the DGO role at Marcura after over five years of experience supporting organizations in their data modernization efforts and governing their data assets. Most recently, he was involved in two enterprise digital transformation programs at Elsevier, supporting the vision and execution of the organization’s data governance and master data management strategies. In addition, he led innovative efforts to improve the quality of Elsevier’s customer and product data by advocating for and implementing data standards, policies and guidelines.

Academically, Andrei has degrees in both computer science and business administration from Polytechnic University and The Hague University, respectively, which provide him with both the technical training and business-oriented mindset to aid the Group’s efforts to maintain the highest standards of data compliance for the benefit of its customers.

Source: Marcura