MariApps and Intership Navigation sign a strategic digital partnership

An agreement was announced by MariApps Marine Solutions (MariApps), a company that specializes in maritime digital solutions, to enhance the digitalization of Intership Navigation’s (Intership) fleet of 100 vessels. By utilizing MariApps’ digital solutions suite, smartPAL, Intership hopes to offer their customers, ship owners, and vendors state-of-the-art digital services.

MariApps is committed to continuous innovation and collaboration with industry leaders. Our technical professionals offer expertise in ship maintenance, voyage management, crew management, safety compliance, financial operations, and business intelligence. smartPAL

provides an unparalleled technological foundation for digitizing large ship operators. With smartPAL, the Intership team will be able to effectively manage its expanding fleet of vessels by consolidating all its ship management operations onto a single platform.

Sankar Ragavan, MariApps CEO said,

“I want to thank the Intership team for believing in MariApps as a partner. I assure that MariApps will be your digital partner and not just a software vendor and ensure Intership is provided with future proofing solutions both for shore and sea.”

Dieter Rohdenburg, Intership CEO said,

“We are constantly seeking ways of modernizing our customer-centric approach as well as our operational efficiency. We are confident that the partnership with MariApps will boost our digital transformation even further as a future-proof ship manager.”

Source: MariApps