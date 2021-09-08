Marine Boilers Achieved 6,000 units Cumulative Delivery

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. (MHI-MME), reached total 6,000 units cumulative delivery of marine boiler on August 24 at shipment of MAC-B type auxiliary boilers for VLCCs being built at the Namura Shipyard.

Marine boiler is one of MHI-MME’s major product in the business portfolio and it has more than 130 years history, starting with producing a scotch boiler in 1885. MAC-B type auxiliary boiler with two drum-water tube type design has been produced since 1983 and total 2,275 units have been installed mainly for tankers over the past 40 years along with good reputation for its easy-to-inspect, easy-to-maintain structure and excellent durability features.

In order to accumulate further boiler deliveries and obtaining customer satisfaction, MHI-MME becomes more proactive in boiler business and, as examples of recent activity, has enhanced dual fuel fired boilers line up from small boilers to large boilers for offshore applications, launched the cylindrical type 25 t/h ~ 35 t/h oil-fired boilers, and strengthened relationship with Chinese licensee, CSSC Jiujiang Boiler Co., Ltd.(CJBC), as a subcontractor especially in Korean market.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group