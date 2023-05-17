Marine casualty specialist Martin Hall joins Hill Dickinson’s market-leading marine casualty response team

Martin Hall, one of the world’s leading practitioners in marine casualty, has joined Hill Dickinson after a career spanning more than 40 years at Clyde & Co. During that period, Martin opened and ran Clyde & Co’s Piraeus office for 16 years before returning to London to take on the role of global head of marine casualty for Clyde & Co.

As a leading specialist in marine casualty investigation, his experience in the sphere of marine salvage, especially Lloyd’s Open Form salvage, is unrivalled across the global market. Martin’s standing in the Greek and London markets in particular is widely recognised.

Martin specialises in maritime law and arbitration, relating of all aspects of marine casualties, charterparty and bill of lading disputes, including collision and salvage, pollution liabilities, general average, transhipment and selling of distressed cargoes, wreck removal, P&I and cargo claims as well as insurance issues. He is a CEDR accredited mediator and co-founder of the Eastern Mediterranean Mediation Association (EMMA) and secretary for the Admiralty Solicitors Group.

Piraeus office head, Jasel Chauhan, said:

“Martin’s reputation speaks for itself. His arrival at Hill Dickinson, joining forces with Ian Teare and Helene Peter-Davies and the existing team in Piraeus, cements our position as the leading casualty response law firm for the Greek market and further afield. His experience, knowledge and commitment to the Greek market combines perfectly with our own market-leading shipping team. With the breadth and depth of both teams in Greece and the UK, Martin can now provide even more support to his loyal client base.”

Tony Goldsmith, global head of Marine, welcomed Martin to Hill Dickinson, saying:

“Martin is an extremely experienced casualty and salvage practitioner. Our paths have crossed many times during the course of our work over the years, so I’m delighted that he is now joining us at Hill Dickinson. We have known Martin for a long time and we’re very much looking forward to working together now on the same team.”

Martin Hall added:

“I am very pleased to be joining Hill Dickinson at a time when the firm’s commitment to shipping and the marine casualty market continues to stand out and grow. Development of the teams in London and Piraeus, in particular, have been a head-turner, and the opportunity to work with longstanding colleagues and friends from the marine market, and to spend more time in Greece, was not something I could turn down.”

Martin’s arrival follows a number of recent appointments to Hill Dickinson’s team in Piraeus. Dimitris Anassis and Mara Zermasli joined earlier this year – from Penningtons Manches Cooper (Piraeus) and Reed Smith (Athens) respectively. Partnership appointments for Vanessa Tzoannos, Anthony Paizes and Alexander Freeman in 2022, have seen the firm’s Piraeus office continue to develop as the market leading, full-service shipping team in Greece.

Source: Hill Dickinson