Marine compressor technology leaders to cooperate

TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) and Sauer Compressors have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in order to offer offshore, marine and shipping companies a partnership that can cater for all compressed air requirements on board their vessels.

Whereas TMC is the world’s leading supplier of screw compressors for marine and offshore use, Sauer Compressors is the leading global supplier of piston compressors for the commercial shipping, offshore and navy segments. Most vessels require both screw and piston compressors in order to fulfil their on-board compressed air requirements.

“In cooperation with TMC, we can offer the complete marine compressed air package that yards and shipowners often want. We look forward to cooperating closely with TMC,” says Harald Schulz, COO of Sauer Compressors.

TMC delivers screw compressors in the range from 1.5 to 20 bar pressure, while Sauer provides high-pressure piston compressors for pressures between 20 and 500 bar. With its 3-stage air-cooled starting-air compressors, the German manufacturer has been the world market leader in this field for many years.

“TMC and Sauer will continue to offer our respective products on a stand-alone basis, but this agreement enables us to cooperate more closely and cost-effectively, which could be highly beneficial for both and yards and shipowners. We are delighted to team up with Sauer Compressors and its renowned range of German-engineered piston compressors,” says Per Kjellin, CEO of TMC Compressors of the Seas.

Both companies have for several decades been favoured suppliers of compressors for the marine, offshore and shipping industries. The main reason is high-quality products with low energy consumption, minimal maintenance requirements and consequently low operating expenditure for vessel operators and owners.

“TMC’s screw compressors, which are designed specifically for marine and offshore applications, are a perfect complementary fit for our starting-air compressor range for the commercial shipping market. Throughout the negotiations between TMC and us, it has become evident that we share the same outlook and values on how to solve our customers’ requirements as cost-effectively as possible. We look forward to presenting our cooperation model to yards and shipowners all over the world,” adds Harald Schulz.

TMC’s headquarters are based in Oslo, Norway, and its compressors are manufactured in the Nordic region. Sauer’s compressors are manufactured in Czech Republic and Germany, where the company headquarter is based too. Both companies have sales and service operations located all over the world.

The strategic cooperation agreement between Sauer and TMC is not subject to regulatory approvals.

Source: TMC Compressors