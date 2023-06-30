Marine development inc. Expands Wave Attenuator Product Offering

Marine Development Inc. (MDI), a decades-long industry leader specializing in new marina construction, expansions, restoration and repair, wave attenuators, fuel docks and more, announced today it has expanded its wave attenuator offerings with three new product lines – Standard Lite-Duty, Heavy-Duty Max and Heavy-Duty Super Max.

Designed and manufactured to be the first line of defense against wind and vessel driven wake, MDI wave attenuators use proprietary frames and components configured for maximum energy absorption, with the built-in strength to stand the test of time in the harshest marine environments.

“MDI built Lakeway Marina a heavy-duty breakwater and installed it during low water when we needed it the most,” said Jodi Allen, Lakeway Marina. “Since we are currently in our low water configuration on Lake Travis, we needed another breakwater. They built it on time for us and we had it installed when moving our docks out to the main body. I would highly recommend MDI for any dock projects you may have.” Lakeway Marina is located in Austin, TX on Lake Travis and has 300 covered slips and 16 uncovered slips.

“Our marina sits on the south side of Lake Texoma and has approximately seven miles of wind and wave exposure to the north,” said Kaleb Rice, High Port Marina. “The strong north winds we see during the winter are fierce and relentless. Without our wave attenuators from MDI, our boathouses would take a beating and our time spent repairing and maintaining our docks would consume resources needed to focus on our customer experience. We have had other wave attenuators in the past, but nothing has handled the extreme conditions that we see quite like our current wave attenuators from MDI. Their reliability, customer focus and quick response when service is needed sets the standard for the industry. Thank you for protecting our docks and members’ boats!” High Port Marina is located on Lake Texoma and has more than 800 slips.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our customers a full line of wave attenuators capable of meeting the specific needs of almost any marina location,” said Scott Mauldin, president, MDI. “Every marina location presents its own challenges and conditions and at MDI, we listen to our customers to provide exactly the products that are appropriate for them. We don’t believe in cutting corners and are confident that our products will outlast and outperform anything on the market.”

Marine Development Inc. was founded by Steve and Roger Otis with a commitment to producing outstanding and sustainable marina and dock solutions for its customers. Over the past 40 years, the company has sought and achieved a reputation for superior products and exceptional customer service in marine construction. MDI’s seasoned and expert staff designs, builds and installs floating docks for commercial marinas, pump stations, wave attenuators, fuel docks and ship’s stores. Examples abound on lakes across America.

Source: Marine Development Inc.