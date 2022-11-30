Marine development inc. purchased by long-time industry professional Mick Webber

Marine Development Inc. (MDI), a decades-long industry leader specializing in new marina construction, expansions, restoration and repair, wave attenuators, fuel docks and more, announced today the purchase of the company by Mick Webber, a highly respected and long-time industry professional in the boat lifts and marina equipment markets.

Marine Development Inc. was founded in 1991 by Steve and Roger Otis with a commitment to producing outstanding and sustainable marina and dock solutions for its customers. Over the past 32 years, the company has sought and achieved a reputation for superior products and exceptional customer service in marine construction. MDI’s seasoned and expert staff designs, builds and installs floating docks for commercial marinas, pump stations, wave attenuators, fuel docks and ship’s stores. Examples abound on lakes across America.

Webber, whose experience in the marine industry stretches more than 35 years and includes a deep understanding of next-generation docks, will lead his team while third- and fourth-generation members of the Otis family, Jeff and Jeremy Otis, will remain highly involved in day-to-day operations. Webber’s plan for the company is driven by innovation and developing strong industry relationships across the nation.

“We have such an amazing opportunity here to reach for more growth, while continuing an exceptional legacy laid out by the Otis family,” said Webber. “As has always been the case with MDI, we will fulfill our promises on-time and on-budget. I am eager to help MDI and the team focus on long-term sustainability and innovation. The key is retaining and developing the best people in the industry, maintaining exceptional support and delivering outstanding products to new and existing clients.”

“We’re really excited about the future of MDI with Mick and the team at the wheel,” said Roger Otis, Co-Founder, MDI. “While we are very proud of what we have established with the MDI brand, having the fresh perspective of an industry innovator will help us continue to grow and develop into the future. I will remain in a consulting role and members of our family will stay involved and continue to help position this company to be the best in the business. We are confident that the MDI and Otis names are in good hands.”

Mick Webber is past President and CEO of HydroHoist Marine Group (HMG) and sat on various industry boards. He spent 34 years with the company, with 14 as President, CEO and owner of HMG.

Source: MDI