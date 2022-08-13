Marine Equipment Directive: 6th implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/1157 in force on 15 August 2022

The 6th Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/1157 amending the Marine Equipment Directive 2014/90/EU was published in the Official Journal of the EU on 6 July 2022. The new regulation enters into force on 15 August 2022 and replaces the 5th Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1158.

Relevant for manufacturers, yards and owners of European flagged vessels.

The 6th Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/1157 amending the Marine Equipment Directive (MED) 2014/90/EU indicates the design, construction and performance requirements and testing standards for marine equipment. The regulation replaces the former 5th Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1158 and enteres into force on 15 August 2022.

Marine equipment which complies with the requirements and testing standards for type approval in force before 15 August 2022 may continue to be placed on the market and on board an EU ship until 15 August 2025, unless another date is stated in (column 6 of) the Implementing Regulation as “last placing on board”.

The following new items have been inserted into Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/1157:

MED/1.17c Davit-launched lifeboats used as a rescue boat:

Partially enclosed

Totally enclosed

MED/3.26c Penetrations through “A” class divisions:

Busbar trunking penetration systems

Moved from MED/9/1.5:

MED/1.44a Public Address and General Alarm Systems (PAGA)

Control and distribution system

MED/1.44b Public Address and General Alarm Systems (PAGA)

Speakers

For the following maritime equipment, new or updated requirements and testing standards have now been introduced by the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/1157, indicated by the text “New row” and applicable for the “First placing on the market” from 15 August 2022:

MED/1.30 Retro-reflective materials

MED/1.43 Rigid-inflated rescue boats

MED/2.10 On-board exhaust gas cleaning systems

MED/3.2 Portable fire extinguishers

MED/3.11a ‘A’ & ‘B’ class divisions fire integrity: ‘A’ class division

MED/3.28 Sprinkler systems (limited to sprinkler heads)

MED/3.30b Portable oxygen analysis and/or gas detection equipment: -category 2 (explosive gas atmospheres)

MED/3.38 Portable fire-extinguishing equipment for lifeboats and rescue boats

MED/3.45 Equivalent fixed gas fire-extinguishing systems components (extinguishing medium, head valves and nozzles) for machinery spaces and cargo pump rooms

MED/3.46 Equivalent fixed gas fire-extinguishing systems for machinery spaces (aerosol systems)

MED/3.47 Concentrate for fixed high-expansion foam fire-extinguishing systems for machinery spaces and cargo pump rooms

MED/3.49a Fixed water-based fire-fighting systems for RoRo spaces, vehicle spaces and special category spaces: prescriptive-based systems as per IMO MSC.1/Circ.1430, Revision 2

MED/3.49b Fixed water-based firefighting systems for RoRo spaces, vehicle spaces and special category spaces: performance-based systems as per IMO MSC.1/Circ.1430, Revision 2

MED/3.51a Fixed fire detection and fire alarm system components for control stations, service spaces, accommodation spaces, cabin balconies, machinery spaces and unattended machinery spaces: -control and indicating equipment

MED/3.51i Fixed fire detection and fire alarm systems components for control stations, service spaces, accommodation spaces, cabin balconies, machinery spaces and unattended machinery spaces: -cables

MED/4.2 Transmitting heading device THD (magnetic method)

MED/4.6 Echo-sounding equipment

MED/4.7 Speed and distance measuring equipment (SDME)

MED/4.9 Rate-of-turn indicator

MED/4.16 Heading control system (HCS)

MED/4.20 Rudder angle indicator

MED/4.21 Propeller revolution indicator

MED/4.22 Pitch indicator

MED/4.29 Voyage data recorder (VDR)

MED/4.30 Electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS) with backup, and raster chart display system (RCDS)

MED/4.32 Universal automatic identification system equipment (AIS)

MED/4.33 Track control system (working at ship’s speed from minimum manoeuvring speed up to 30 knots)

MED/4.40 Heading control system for high-speed craft

MED/4.41 Transmitting heading device THD (GNSS method)

MED/4.43 Night vision equipment for high-speed craft

MED/4.46 Transmitting heading device THD (Gyroscopic method)

MED/4.47 Simplified voyage data recorder (S-VDR)

MED/4.57 Bridge navigational watch alarm system (BNWAS)

MED/4.58 Sound reception system

MED/4.59 Integrated navigation system

MED/4.63 GNSS equipment

MED/4.64 Radar equipment

MED/4.65 Gyro compass

MED/5.1 VHF radio capable of transmitting and receiving DSC and radiotelephony

MED/5.6 406 MHz EPIRB (COSPAS-SARSAT)

MED/5.14 MF/HF radio capable of transmitting and receiving DSC, NBDP and radiotelephony

MED/5.15 MF/HF DSC scanning watchkeeping receiver

MED/5.21 Integrated communication system (ICS)

MED/5.22 Ship–Earth station for use in the GMDSS

MED/8.1 Water level detectors

Manufacturers need to have valid MED certification (Modules B+D, B+E, B+F or G certificates) to be allowed to place their products on the European market. The conformity of the products is confirmed by the manufacturer at the end of the production phase by affixing the wheel mark on the product and issuing the Declaration of Conformity.

The Declaration of Conformity issued by manufacturer for products produced after 15 August 2022 shall follow the 6th Implementing Regulation.

Manufacturers are requested to compare the conformity of their products with the design, construction, and performance requirements as well as the testing standards of the currently valid Implementing Regulation. For products where changed requirements and testing standards are addressed, new or additional tests may be required.

As of 15 August 2022, MED certificates will be issued by DNV’s notified bodies according to the 6th Implementing Regula

Source: DNV, https://www.dnv.com/news/marine-equipment-directive-6th-implementing-regulation-eu-2022-1157-in-force-on15-august-2022-228126?utm_campaign=MA_22Q3_TRN_No_21_EXT_Marine%20Equipment%20Directive%3A%20%206th%20Implementing%20Regulation&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua