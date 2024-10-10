Marine fuel additives reduce emissions and enhance engine efficiency: World Fuel Services new white paper

World Fuel Services, A World Kinect (NYSE: WKC) Company, (World Fuel) has published a new white paper, in partnership with Infineum (a specialty chemicals company), which explores how additives in marine fuel can offer a range of benefits to ship owners and operators, including reducing emissions and fuel consumption.

The white paper, entitled ‘The Role of Additives in Reducing Marine Fuel Emissions and Enhancing Engine Efficiency,’ is a unique investigation into the benefits of using additives in fuel as the marine industry transitions.

As the shipping industry adopts lower-carbon, alternative fuels, including renewable diesel, ammonia, methanol and hydrogen, it benefits from cutting-edge additives, which can improve vessel efficiency, reduce fuel costs and enhance fuel stability. Additives are chemical products that enhance the performance and quality of fuels.

The white paper reveals that the use of additives can:

Contribute towards reduced environmental emissions from vessels

Enhance engine efficiency

Reduce fuel costs

Reduce maintenance costs and extend engine life, and;

Provide enhanced on-board fuel stability and compatibility, leading to less sludge formation in storage tanks resulting in less fuel wastage

Amid a backdrop of increasingly strict emissions legislation worldwide, the shipping industry is progressing towards the adoption of lower carbon fuels; however, it is likely that there could be a 10-15 year window during which period the use of heavy fuel oils will continue to power vessels as engine technology evolves and newer fuels become more widely available (1).

As fuel can represent up to 60% of total operating costs (2), vessel owners need to be hyper-conscious of efficiency management. Therefore, the use of additives to enhance the performance of fuel provides fleet operators with environmental and financial advantages during the energy transition.

The white paper was commissioned by World Fuel, which has a strategic partnership with Infineum. World Fuel acts as a global distributor for Infineum’s Marine Fuel Additives product line.

Mark Tamsitt, senior vice president, Marine EMEA & Asia, World Fuel Services said: “As the marine industry transforms its fuel strategies, the use of additives plays a crucial role in its energy journey and will help ship operators to meet sustainability requirements whilst also providing them with major financial savings.

“Our new partnership with Infineum demonstrates that we are committed to developing solutions for our customers and that we have leading-edge solutions available today to help them embrace a changing industry.”

Federico Vidili, global sales manager, Infineum said: “Our Infineum range of additives provides the marine industry with specific and unique benefits which can play an important role in maximizing engine performance and efficiency and also offer financial benefits.

“The collaboration with World Fuel is intended to overcome the challenges faced by operators worldwide as the move towards the alternative fuels develops.”

Source: World Fuel Services