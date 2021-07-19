With the premium for very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) over high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO), known as the Hi-5 spread, looking set to remain above $100/mt, the demand for exhaust gas cleaning systems, or scrubbers, has a bright outlook. This will boost HSFO’s share of the oil-based bunker demand through 2030, S&P Global Platts Analytics forecasts.

The prediction of increased HSFO demand is ironic as the International Maritime Organization only last year banned 3.5% HSFO without the use of scrubbers. The oil-based bunkers market will reach 6.094 million b/d by 2030, with distillates accounting for 1.837 million b/d, LSFO at 2.427 million b/d and HSFO at 1.83 million b/d, according to Platts Analytics.

Source: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/shipping/071521-infographic-marine-fuel-price-outlook-sets-stage-for-hsfo-growth