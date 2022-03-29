Marine Fuel Supplier PMG opens office in Greece

PMG Holding, physical marine fuel suppliers and global bunker traders have announced the appointment of Eftihia Kalaitzis as Bunker Sales Manager and Panagiotis Bastas as Bunker Trader at their Athens Office, the company stated in a LinkedIn post.

Eftihia joined PMG Holding earlier this month, having worked as Head of Sourcing and as a Bunker Trader for KPI Ocean Connect, bringing along her 25 years of experience and extensive market knowledge of the shipping industry.

Eftihia comments “Being offered this opportunity to join PMG’s highly motivated and dynamic team comes along with lots of excitement and responsibility and I am looking forward to contributing to the group’s expansion and development plans by leading the Greek office with a management belief based on integrity, quality and service.”

Panagiotis Bastas’s has “boarded” the group earlier this year bringing along his seagoing experience and after having worked as a Commercial Manager at LSS-SAPU (Maritime Security company)

Bastas highlights that, “PMG has been in the business for 20 years and the group’s reputation as a physical supplier is strong. We aim to increase awareness of PMG’s dual role as both a supplier and a trader to the extent that it is perceived as a well-rounded business that people trust. PMG is already a high-quality business, but it can always improve. I want to help make this happen.’

“Bunker prices have almost doubled in the past months. In this time of volatility, it is more important than ever to provide our clients with the strong financial backing and support which we offer” say PMG Holding. “We have maintained a solid market reputation over the past 20 years, by adhering to our core principle of always delivering on our promises and providing our clients with market transparency.

“Our Greek office team comprises professionals from vast areas of the shipping industry that aim to bolsters PMG Holding’s international span of a well-established physical bunkering business and helps to grow its reach and reputation as a global bunker trading house”, the company added.

