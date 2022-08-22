Marine Management Organisation opens consultation on Virgin Orbit satellite launch project

Consultation on marine licence application runs from 22 July to 19 August 2022

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) is consulting on the determination of a marine licence application from Virgin Orbit, proposing to launch a satellite from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay.

Virgin Orbit proposes to conduct a maximum of one launch in 2022 and two launches per year over the next 8 years (January 2023 – December 2030).

As the material to be deposited will be loaded in the UK, the activity will require a marine licence from the MMO, as required by The Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, to carry out a deposit into the sea.

Copies of the Marine Licence application and associated information may be viewed online in the MMO public register. Case reference MLA/2022/00134.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also launched a public consultation, which runs in conjunction with the MMO’s, covering an Assessment of Environmental Effects (AEE).

The MMO and the CAA are undertaking a joint public consultation on the following aspects of the activities:

For the purposes of the marine licence application, to be determined by MMO, Virgin Orbit have applied to undertake one satellite launch in 2022.

For the purposes of the launch operator licence, to be determined by CAA, Virgin Orbit have applied to undertake two satellite launches per year until 2030.

How to have your say

Representations in respect of the Marine Licence application for the deposit at sea should ordinarily be made by:- Visiting the MMO public register, enter case reference MLA/2022/00134 and visit the Public Representation section.

However, MMO will also accept representations via the following formats:

– By email to [email protected]; or

– By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

Representations on the CAA Assessment of Environmental Effects consultation can be made on the CAA website

Both consultations close on 19 August 2022

Source: Marine Management Organisation