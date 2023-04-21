Marine Money Magazine Announces 2022 Ship Finance “Deals of the Year” Award Winners

Marine Money is delighted to announce the winners of its annual Ship Finance “Deals of the Year” Awards. The list of winners for 2022 deals can be seen here.

“Transacting can be challenging in industries as fast-moving, unpredictable, volatile and capital intensive as shipping and offshore – and 2022 was a prime example of that as the world had to balance energy transition and energy security,” said Matt McCleery, president of Marine Money. “Marine Money’s Deal of the Year Awards recognize the art of the shipping deal. Our criteria include markers like value creation for stakeholders, strategic focus, creativity, overcoming execution challenges, and innovation.”

“We had an amazing slate of nominated transactions to consider from sustainability-linked loan momentum to transformative acquisitions to creative business combinations to wildly successful capital market offerings. The Marine Money team around the world acknowledges each and every deal that was submitted and with great respect for all, salute this year’s winners. Our industry is in safe and talented hands.” said Editor George Weltman.

“The funding amounts are large, and the deal structures can be complex, but Marine Money’s Deal of the Year Awards are really about people and relationships. These awards recognize and celebrate the global shipowners, bankers, financial advisors and legal teams who work together to execute transactions that serve the needs of the greatest and most vital industries in the world.”

Source: Marine Money International