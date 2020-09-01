Marine Online signs strategic agreement with GeTS

Marine Online, an emerging maritime eCommerce platform, announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with GeTS (Global eTrade Services), a global trade platform company under CrimsonLogic, to expand its suite of services offered.

Through this agreement, Marine Online will integrate GeTS’ container booking function into the existing platform and GeTS will integrate Marine Online’s chartering and bunkering features into their platform which will greatly benefit the users of both platforms.

Users of the current GeTS’ CALISTA platform will get to use Marine Online’s featured services. For chartering, it is similar to ride hailing apps whereby cargo owners will be able to find suitable vessels upon updating their open cargo; while shipowners who update their vessels’ open positions will be matched with the suitable cargo – all these processes are completed, utilizing a smart AI engine. Furthermore, Marine Online is able to provide shipowners with significant savings for bunkering through the extensive partnership with more than 100 bunker partners around the globe.

Users on the current Marine Online platform will get to use GeTS’ CALISTA (Cargo Logistics, Inventory Streamlining & Trade Aggregation). CALISTA is currently connected to more than 60 customs nodes and 80 ocean carriers across the world, providing shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) fuss-free and connected digital services to fulfil their shipments globally. CALISTA leverages on the latest technology and domain expertise to break down complex processes in managing logistics, trade compliance and finance. The integration of both platforms is expected complete in December 2020.

Marine Online has been steadily expanding their offerings throughout the pandemic caused by the coronavirus and recently, recorded US$150 million in GMV. With this move, Marine Online will be better poised and equipped to expand their product and service portfolio through this new solution. Leveraging on this integration, to allow their client base to further connect with one another on this integrated platform, will result in more cost and time savings.

Tiger Cai, Chief Operating Officer of Marine Online said: “Both companies have a stronghold in what they do and by integrating the proprietary platforms together, I am confident that we will continue to grow in this highly competitive market. This further cements our commitment to continually upgrade and innovate, to find new ways to connect our clients; to increase productivity, connectivity and efficiency.”

Ng Chee Keong, Vice President of GeTS added: “We are really excited about this collaboration which will benefit both parties. In line with our efforts of shaping the future of trade and supply chain with innovative use of technology, this sharing of expertise and technology will be another breakthrough for the users of both platforms, in terms of efficiency and cost-savings.”

