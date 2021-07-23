Marine Transport Workers’ Trade Union of Ukraine Launches Vaccination Campaign

The Marine Transport Workers’ Trade Union of Ukraine, the only maritime ITF affiliate in Ukraine, launched a campaign that aims to vaccinate trade union members and their relatives. July 28, 2021, in the Maritime Union Center at Odessa, vaccination for those who want to be vaccinated against acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 will be carried out.

Vaccination will be carried out on-site by the mobile immunization team of the Primary Health Care Center № 3 of the city of Odessa with Moderna vaccine, which Ukraine received on July 18 within the global initiative COVAX. “We strongly support the desire of the MTWTU members to get vaccinated|”, – said Oleg Grygoriuk, MTWTU Chairman. “Hopefully, we will overcome this coronavirus crisis soon. United we are stronger!”

Source: Marine Transport Workers’ Trade Union of Ukraine