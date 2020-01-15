“Marine Travel Strengthens with New Strategic Partnership Between Argo and GMT”

In January 2020, Global Marine Travel (GMT) invested in Argo Travel Group’s (Argo) Marine Division. This partnership between Argo and GMT offers a more robust global network and combines industry leading expertise in Marine Travel under a new brand, Argo Marine Travel.

The combined venture will continue to focus on servicing our esteemed clientele with the same high level of quality, reliability, responsibility and fast global response times that have been provided by Argo since 1952, and GMT since 2001.

This strategic partnership demonstrates a joint commitment towards continuously enhancing service delivery by creating a market-leading platform for managing and simplifying the seafarer journey from home to ship and vice versa.

“Argo Marine Travel” will operate from 9, Xenofontos Str. in Athens, next to Argo’s headquarters which will remain at 10, Xenofontos Str. Here, Argo will continue its operation in all non-marine related sectors such as Business/Corporate, Destination Management, etc.

“We’re pleased to be bringing on board a business with such a respected heritage, that has operated since 1952, and in doing so, led the marine travel segment in Greece for 68 years,” said Tim Davey, Managing Director and Founder, GMT. “Having expanded internationally, Argo has built on its local expertise to become an important global player, and they have worked closely with GMT for a number of years and are well known to each other. We look forward to welcoming the Argo Marine Travel Team to our Group and using our resources and global network to enhance the services they provide to their customers.”

Adamantios D. Peithis, Group Director of Argo added, “GMT is a natural fit for the Argo Travel Group and shares our values and commitment to providing personal and reliable service worldwide. With the backing of the global organisation and support of GMT, together we will become an even stronger organisation. We are looking forward to being able to offer more choices and technological solutions to our valued customers around the world.”

Source: Argo Travel Group