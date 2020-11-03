Marine Whole Vessel Energy Management Can Deliver An Energy Efficient Future

With the shipping industry continually striving to reduce its environmental impact whilst improving fleet operational efficiencies, a new comprehensive approach to the way energy is managed on-board a vessel can deliver measurable advantages and tangible savings.

This is the key principle behind a new whole Vessel Energy Management (VEM) concept introduced by marine engineering and propulsion specialist Royston that is designed to help fleet owners identify ever smarter ways to maintain optimum vessel and fleet performance levels.

VEM takes a holistic approach to managing energy efficiency through the systematic assessment of the different energy flows of inter-related systems, sub-systems and services involved across a ship’s entire operation. These can range from propulsion systems and auxiliary power engines, to on-board hotel loads, deck equipment, refrigeration systems and HVAC configurations.

The concept builds on the successful global uptake of Royston’s enginei electronic fuel management system and utilises the ability of advanced marine sensors to generate real time on-board system data for detailed analysis and interpretation. VEM successfully converts this data into a format to enable user functionality for display and inclusion in a database format that can be transmitted onshore via a cloud service for further analysis.

As part of the development of VEM, in collaborative work with Newcastle University’s marine engineering department, data from sea trials has been successfully used to evaluate different vessel energy flows and identify effective control and monitoring measures needed to ensure on-board systems can perform at optimum levels and within environmental limits.

The initial research has focused on the examination of energy flows associated with tugs, offshore support vessels and ferries, but the VEM principles are relevant for all sea going vessels.

Neil Graham, Royston technical director, said: “Traditionally, vessel energy efficiency has largely been considered only on the basis of fuel consumption in relation to propulsion and has rarely included the various other on-board processes and services required during the different types of vessel operations or activity.

“VEM fundamentally changes this approach and by providing a more comprehensive assessment of vessel energy efficiency, provides the information needed to enable operational performance benefits to be delivered more quickly.

“Lowering the carbon footprint of an industry that moves almost 90% of global trade is a significant undertaking and will only be successful if it involves changing established behaviours. It follows that those fleet management operations that are committed to holistic vessel energy management will inevitably help to shape the future of the market.”

To fully explain the introduction of VEM, Royston has produced a special white paper that explains the background to the new concept, and the methodology involved, alongside examples of the results from sea trials and return on investment demonstrations.

To download the white paper, ‘Whole Vessel Energy Management and The Future of Low Carbon Shipping’, visit Royston enginei VEM (https://www.enginei.co.uk/news_articles/whole-vessel-energy-management-and-the-future-of-low-carbon-shipping-white-paper).

Source: Royston