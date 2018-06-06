MarineTraffic and NAPA to develop joint services for improving fleet operational performance

Global ship tracking company MarineTraffic and maritime software, services and data analysis provider NAPA have agreed to collaborate in developing a set of new advanced new voyage planning, optimisation, and analysis services for the shipping industry.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) setting out their plans for post-voyage analysis reporting, voyage planning, weather routing and other new services.

MarineTraffic Managing Director Dimitris Memos said:

“This is an exciting move for us and exactly the sort of collaboration which will add real value to the huge volumes of data produced by both MarineTraffic and NAPA.”

MarineTraffic Partner, Business Development, Argyris Stasinakis added:

The benefits of better data are significant for the shipping industry: the insights that we will deliver will allow ship operators to lower fuel consumption and emissions; improve berth occupancy and enable tighter time windows for the delivery of services.”

Pekka Pakkanen, Director of Development from NAPA Shipping Solutions stated:

“The collaboration makes NAPA’s vessel specific performance modelling and weather routing algorithms available to vast numbers of new users. These include many new stakeholders, such as short-term charterers, port agencies and other shoreside organisations, who traditionally do not have access to such data and the benefits it can bring when combined with advanced analytics. Transparency and collaboration are a must for truly improving the operational efficiency of shipping, and we believe this partnership is a major milestone in achieving that.”

The companies will now begin developing products and services, which include a post-voyage analysis reporting system to allow ship operators to examine alternative fuel saving routes; voyage planning which includes port congestion forecasts and the development of a weather routing system.

NAPA will provide its detailed ship performance, analytics and naval architecture expertise, including fuel consumption estimates and weather routing algorithms, whilst MarineTraffic will provide ship tracking data, event algorithms, and technical support.

Headquartered in Finland, NAPA is a global leader in software, services and data analysis for the maritime industry; providing best in class data-led solutions for safety, efficiency and productivity in both ship design and operations. NAPA has nearly 400 user organisations for its design solutions and over 2,500 installations onboard vessels.

Source: MarineTraffic