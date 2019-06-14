MarineTraffic Partners With Exactearth To Deliver Most Comprehensive Vessel Tracking Yet

Global ship tracking intelligence company MarineTraffic is partnering with satellite AIS data provider exactEarth to deliver additional real-time information to its users. The new agreement makes MarineTraffic the shipping industry’s most comprehensive provider of terrestrial and satellite AIS data. The additional satellite data compliments the MarineTraffic coastal receiver network: the world’s largest and most extensive system consisting of 3,500 points of presence allowing for real-time vessel tracking data of most of the global shipping fleet.

Argyris Stasinakis, Partner Business Development, MarineTraffic said:

“The addition of exactEarth’s high resolution, real-time AIS data means that MarineTraffic is now the go-to source for any professional seeking the most comprehensive view of shipping movements. Users of our platform exploiting our ocean coverage services will see enhanced functionality thanks to the higher frequency, coverage and less than one-minute latency delivered by the exactViewRT satellite constellation. This means that our popular predictive services will be more accurate than ever before, allowing our customers to monitor and plan more precisely.”

The addition of exactEarth data to the existing satellite dataset on MarineTraffic will particularly enhance the visibility of vessels in both the Gulf of Mexico and the South China Sea where the high volume of close-proximity vessels presents detection challenges.

“MarineTraffic is a leading provider of vessel movement information services and we look forward to contributing to their ongoing efforts to enhance their customer experience,” said Peter Mabson, President & CEO of exactEarth.

“This Agreement opens-up another channel for our satellite AIS data services and is a further positive indication of the response we have received from customers, prospects and partners regarding the real-time functionality of exactView RT. With its superior vessel detection, rapid update rate and reliability, exactView RT is becoming a “must-have” data source on major data platforms throughout the maritime industry.”

MarineTraffic is committed to providing the very best global ship tracking service for the six million users who use the service. The enhanced service contributes to the MarineTraffic vision of making the shipping industry more transparent, efficient and eco-friendly.

Source: MarineTraffic