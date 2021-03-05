marineworks makes its mark as first Korean company to join IoS-OP

Korea-based maritime solution provider “marineworks” has joined IoS Open Platform (IoS-OP), the ship IoT data sharing platform promoted by Ship Data Center Co., Ltd. (ShipDC). As the first Korean company to join the initiative, marineworks works on not only the transmission and utilization of the ship operation data in IoS-OP but also contribution to raise the awareness to IoS-OP.

IoS-OP is a universal platform that enables the sharing of ship operation data among shipbuilders, manufacturers, and related service providers without compromising profits of data providers. The platform consists of a data center for collecting and providing data, and the IoS-OP Terms of Use which are the rules on data distribution agreed on by the industry. With marineworks, the number of organizations in the member association “IoS-OP Consortium” has reached 61.

marineworks is a maritime ICT company in Korea, which has provided smart ship solutions that monitor, analyse, and convert the ship’s condition in real-time to determine and visualise the ship’s operating environment and risk level for safe and efficient operation of the ship.

Their profile video is available at: https://youtu.be/NysL9Thf3TY

Source: ShipDC