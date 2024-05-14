Maris Fiducia team up with HAV Hydrogen, Norwegian Hydrogen and Ankerbeer for zero emission bulk shipping

Maris Fiducia Norway has entered into cooperation agreements with maritime technology company HAV Hydrogen and the hydrogen producer and distributor Norwegian Hydrogen with the objective of developing, building and operating hydrogen-powered dry-bulk vessels in Europe.

The vessels are designed by the Dutch ship designer Ankerbeer. Upon successful realization of the project, the vessels will go on hire through a zero-emission time charter agreement with Schulte & Bruns, establishing a commercial operation for vessels operating on hydrogen fuel, proving the feasibility of hydrogen technologies for shipping. The vessels shall be classed by DNV and registered in the NIS register.

“Maris Fiducia is dedicated to shaping the future of maritime transportation towards environmental sustainability and our chartering partners Schulte & Bruns share this vision. Using hydrogen as fuel is a natural step in this development and the versatility of HAV Hydrogen’s ZEPOD, coupled with Norwegian Hydrogen’s hydrogen infrastructure, represent what is required to realise such ambitions,” says Markku Vedder, CEO of the Maris Fiducia Group.

The group operates a fleet of over twenty dry cargo and tanker vessels, and its Norwegian subsidiary Maris Fiducia Norway AS shall operate the hydrogen-powered vessels. The group’s primary focus is environmentally friendly maritime transportation logistics for reputable customers. The company has decades of experience with the development of advanced ship design and solutions for sustainable shipping with a track-record of over 100 newbuilds.

HAV Hydrogen brings their specialist competence in the development of complete and scalable hydrogen-based energy systems to the partnership. The company has developed and obtained Approval in Principle from DNV for its Zero Emission Pod – ZEPOD® – a deckhouse containing a complete hydrogen energy system for ships. Installed power from a ZEPOD® can be used for main propulsion systems or for auxiliary power onboard a vessel. Subject to potential innovation funding, Maris Fiducia’s chosen shipyard will order ZEPODs from HAV Hydrogen for use on board the vessels.

“As a specialist supplier and integrator of maritime fuel cell solutions, there is obviously a limit to how much we can influence the maritime industry on our own. By collaborating with a shipowner and a producer of green hydrogen, we enable a value chain approach that can tear down further barriers towards realisation of hydrogen as maritime fuel,” says Kristian Osnes, managing director of HAV Hydrogen, which is part of Euronext Growth Oslo-listed HAV Group ASA.

Norwegian Hydrogen is building an array of hydrogen production sites throughout the Nordics and will operate a comprehensive distribution network for green hydrogen. This capability shall provide security of supply for Maris Fiducia and Schulte & Bruns.

“The cooperation with Maris Fiducia and their founder Markku Vedder, proves there are shipowners with the vision and capability to develop zero-emission shipping solutions. We look forward to the journey onwards together with Maris Fiducia, establishing corridors for sustainable shipping throughout Europe”, says Jens Berge, CEO of Norwegian Hydrogen.

Source: HAV Hydrogen