Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore considers electric harbor boats to cut carbon emissions

To support Singapore’s harbour craft industry’s transition towards a low-carbon future, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) have launched a joint call for proposals on the electrification of harbourcraft. Proposals should be put up by consortiums comprising industry players and institutes of higher learning/research institutes.

A total of S$9 million from the Maritime GreenFuture Fund will be set aside to co-fund such harbourcraft projects. Proposals should seek to develop commercially-ready fully electric harbourcraft and/or interoperable shore charging infrastructure for electric harbourcraft and other electric vessels operating in the Port of Singapore. Proposals with a viable business model for scalability will be more favourably considered.

Mr Kenneth Lim, MPA’s Chief Technology Officer and Senior Director, Innovation, Technology and Talent Development, said, “Singapore is committed to invest in maritime decarbonisation technologies. Through this call, we want to spur collaborative efforts to generate innovative ideas and facilitate cross-sharing of domain expertise in vessel electrification between industry and academia. We look forward to co-creating solutions with our industry partners and institutes of higher learning to make our port more sustainable”.

Dr Sanjay C. Kuttan, SMI’s Executive Director, said, “Green supply chain is the future of shipping and for Singapore to maintain its hub status, innovation must enable the transformation of the shipping industry through co-creation. To accelerate our decarbonisation efforts of the local harbour craft industry, we invite industry innovators to lead a consortium with our local researchers to deliver impact in our fight against climate change.”

The deadline for submission of whitepapers is 31 October 2020. More information on the call for proposals can be found at https://www.mpa.gov.sg/web/portal/home/maritime-companies/research-development/mint-fund-call-for-proposals/harbour-craft-electrification-(2020) and https://www.maritimeinstitute.sg/Programmes-Initiatives?tabs=RnDProgrammes.

Source: MPA