Maritime And Port Authority Of Singapore Revokes Inter-Pacific Petroleum Pte Ltd’s Bunker Craft Operator Licence

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has revoked the bunker craft operator licence of Inter-Pacific Petroleum Pte Ltd (“Inter-Pacific”) with effect from 15 October 2019. Inter-Pacific will not be allowed to operate as a bunker craft operator in the Port of Singapore.

As part of MPA’s ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity of bunkering in Singapore, checks were conducted on Inter-Pacific earlier this year. MPA’s checks and subsequent investigations revealed magnetic interferences affecting measurements of bunkers supplied in numerous Mass Flow Meter readings across Inter-Pacific’s fleet of bunker tankers. Inter-Pacific had also failed to ensure that its employees, including its cargo officers, comply with the terms and conditions of their licence.

As Inter-Pacific also holds a Bunker Supplier Licence issued by MPA, MPA is currently investigating Inter-Pacific for breaching the terms and conditions of the Bunker Supplier Licence.

MPA reminds all bunker licensees to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of their licences. MPA will take firm action against any licensee who has acted in contravention of its licence(s), including the suspension or revocation of licence(s) licences where necessary.

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)