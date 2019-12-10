Maritime And Port Authority Of Singapore Revokes Inter-Pacific Petroleum Pte Ltd’s Bunker Supplier Licence

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has revoked the Bunker Supplier Licence of Inter-Pacific Petroleum Pte Ltd (“Inter-Pacific”). With effect from 9 December 2019, Inter-Pacific will cease to operate as a bunker supplier in the Port of Singapore.

Inter-Pacific had filed for judicial management at the High Court of the Republic of Singapore and a judicial manager has since been appointed. With the appointment of the judicial manager, Inter-Pacific has failed to meet the terms and conditions of the Bunker Supplier Licence, leading to the revocation of the Licence. This follows MPA’s earlier revocation of Inter-Pacific’s Bunker Craft Operator Licence on 15 October 2019 due to bunkering malpractices.

MPA would like to remind all bunker licensees to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of their licences. MPA takes a serious view of contraventions of the licence terms and conditions, and will suspend or revoke the relevant licences where necessary.

Source: Maritime and Port of Singapore