Maritime And Port Authority Of Singapore Revokes Southernpec (Singapore) Pte Ltd’s Bunker Supplier Licence

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has revoked the bunker supplierlicence of Southernpec (Singapore) Pte Ltd (“Southernpec”), with effect from 29 May 2019.

Southernpec will ceaseto operate as a bunker supplier in the Port of Singapore.

During a recent enforcement check, MPA found that Southernpec had failed to ensure that its employees comply with the terms and conditions of their licence. Its employees engaged in bunker malpractices, which include the use of magnets to interfere with the mass flow meter during bunkering operations. Its cargo officers also did not record the information in the bunkering documentsaccurately, which breached the terms and conditions of its bunker supplier licence.

MPA reminds all bunker licensees to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of their licences. MPA will take firm action against any licensee who has acted in contravention of its licence(s), including the suspension or revocation of licence(s)

Source: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)