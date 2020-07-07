Maritime Authority of Singapore: Inaugural Meeting of the International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been the primary global issue of the year, decarbonisation continues to be a high priority on Maritime Singapore’s agenda. Maritime Singapore is committed to sustainable international shipping as guided by the targets of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by at least 50% by 2050.

Supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the Singapore Maritime Foundation has established an International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation (IAP) to develop a strategy to support the industry achieve these goals. Chaired by Mr Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation, and co-chaired by Mr Wong Weng Sun, Chairman of the Board and Governing Council of the Singapore Maritime Institute, the IAP will discuss pathways to maritime decarbonisation, policies that could help accelerate the transition, and proposed actions to be taken by Maritime Singapore.

Recognising that the topic is cross-disciplinary in nature, the IAP draws on the expertise of leaders from shipping companies, port operators, academia, class societies, insurance and finance players, energy companies, engine makers, shipyards, shipping associations, and government. Please refer to the Annexes for the list of members and the bio-data of Mr Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of the IAP, and Mr Wong Weng Sun, Co-Chairman of the IAP.

Mr Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of the IAP said, “I am pleased that we have been able to gather a strong group of industry leaders to develop a holistic strategy on maritime decarbonisation. We will look at policy options and enablers that position Singapore to play its part in this global effort.” Mr Wong Weng Sun, Co-Chairman of the IAP added, “Decarbonisation is a multi-faceted issue requiring different perspectives and collaborations. The IAP reflects this, and I look forward to robust discussions with the panel to see how Singapore can become a centre of excellence for maritime decarbonisation efforts.”

The IAP convened its inaugural meeting today via videoconference, and was joined by Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Dr Lam Pin Min, and IMO Secretary-General Mr Kitack Lim.

Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health said, “Singapore is a strong proponent of environmental sustainability and remains committed to helping IMO achieve its goals of sustainable international shipping. As a leading maritime nation, I am glad that Singapore has led the way by forming the IAP on Maritime Decarbonisation to drive such efforts for the maritime industry.”

Source: MPA