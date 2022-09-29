Maritime Decarbonisation a Focus for MIAL on World Maritime Day

The theme of World Maritime Day 2022 is “New Technologies for Greener Shipping,” with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) encouraging all maritime stakeholders to share what actions they are taking to make shipping greener.

This year Australia’s only national leading peak shipping industry body, Maritime Industry Australia Ltd (MIAL), launched the Maritime Decarbonisation Summit Series. The MIAL Maritime Decarbonisation Summit provides a platform for the sharing of technical information, the building of important networks of stakeholders focussed on maritime decarbonisation issues and the discussion of policy mechanisms that are necessary to help accelerate the transition to low and zero carbon energy.

The pressure on international shipping to decarbonise is creating a significant challenge for the industry, but there is there is a lot to be excited about as the pace of low carbon technology development is accelerating rapidly internationally and within Australia.

While much of the Australian focus on action on climate change is centred around the natural advantage we possess for the production and export of zero carbon fuels to the world, there is a growing realisation about the necessity to decarbonise the supply chain.

The 2nd Maritime Decarbonisation Summit will be held in Sydney on Wednesday 12 October. Much has changed since the first event was held in April – we have a new government and a diverse federal parliament elected with climate action firmly on the agenda. We have a legislated domestic emissions reduction target of 43% by 2030, and while the political will is apparent, the pathway for decarbonisation of Australia’s maritime industry is still undefined.

MIAL’s 2nd Maritime Decarbonisation Summit event will move the conversation on. From raising the profile of the challenge we face, as a hard to abate sector, and the need for collaboration across industry and government, to exploring some of the projects in the planning and the potential mechanisms that will help to create the enabling environment needed to help the industry transition.

“Australia is totally reliant on international shipping for global trade and connectivity, and we have a vibrant and diverse domestic commercial vessel industry,” said Angela Gillham, MIAL Deputy CEO.

“There is a need to identify the areas where there is an intersection between infrastructure, relevant existing industries, potential renewable energy resources and centres of maritime activity, to unlock potential and capitalise on the natural advantages that exist within Australia to produce low, and zero carbon marine fuels and decarbonise our own critical domestic maritime industry”.

Proudly sponsored by Australian Maritime Safety Authority, CSL Australia and Wartsila, the summit will help build critical networks of key stakeholders within the maritime industry to consult, collaborate and improve strategic coordination.

This series of events isn’t just a talkfest, MIAL is committed to using the Summit Series as a platform to consult, collaborate and improve strategic coordination to ensure the path to decarbonisation is as rapid and efficient as it needs to be.

Source: MIAL