Maritime finance expert hired by innovative firm using ultrasonic tech to make ships energy efficient

A maritime finance expert who has worked for some of the biggest names in the industry has been hired by an innovative firm using ultrasonic technology to make ships more energy efficient.

David Barber has been appointed by Coventry-based Sonihull as its new Chief Financial Officer as the firm looks to enable the maritime sector to go green with its innovative antifouling solutions.

Before joining Sonihull, David worked for Rolls-Royce for more than five years, moving his way up to Senior Vice-President in Finance for its Marine Propulsion and Engines division.

He then worked for Norwegian maritime and defence technology firm Kongsberg after it acquired of Rolls Royce’s marine business, before moving to major aerospace firm RLC during the height of the pandemic.

David decided to join Sonihull after being impressed by its green credentials and how it is striving to find positive solutions to the climate crisis.

He said: “Sonihull is an incredibly ambitious firm which is making a real difference to the maritime industry’s carbon footprint, and I wanted to be a part of that.

“Its products have the potential to transform the sector in a way that not only benefits the environment, but the customers’ bottom line too.

“I’ve always been interested in climate change and finding practical solutions to it – I have a degree in biology – so Sonihull ticked a lot of boxes for me.

“Sonihull’s team have been incredibly welcoming, and I’m really looking forward to helping grow the company’s reputation all over the world.”

Sonihull, which won a King’s Award for Enterprise in April, uses a range of products to emit ultrasonic soundwaves across a ship’s hull to prevent marine wildlife such as algae, molluscs, and weeds from binding to the surface.

This keeps excess weight off the ship and ensures its hydrodynamic shape is retained, reducing fuel consumption and increasing efficiency.

It also means toxic biocidal coatings which are traditionally used to stop marine life binding no longer need to be used.

Sonihull’s success has seen its turnover grow 40 per cent year-on-year, leading to an overseas expansion with new offices in Abu Dhabi, Boston in the USA, and Vancouver.

Darren Rowlands, CEO of Sonihull, added: “David joins at a very exciting time for Sonihull.

“With rising costs in the industry and a greater focus than ever on climate change and pollution, our products are getting noticed by the industry on a global scale.

“David brings with him invaluable experience in the industry, and we are delighted to have him on board as we look to grow even further.”

Source: Sonihull