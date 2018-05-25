Maritime Industry Awards – Maersk Leads the Way

A.P. Moller – Maersk has been nominated in two categories at the Maritime2020 Summit Industry Awards that will take place on June 19th in Copenhagen, Denmark. The ceremony will be the culmination of a one-day conference for senior maritime professionals, organised by Wisdom Events.

The Maritime2020 Summit will provide attendees with the knowledge, strategies, and solutions needed to effectively meet International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) global sulphur limits. Industry experts will talk about ways to cost-effectively lower the sulphur content in marine fuel from 3.5% to 0.5% before January 1st, 2020. That will include discussions on alternative marine fuelling solutions, green technologies and ship design innovations.

A.P. Moller – Maersk, the global leader in integrated transport and logistics, is among other well-established shipping majors such as DFDS, Furetank Rederi, TORM and Nordic Tankers nominated in the category of the most accomplished Scandinavian shipowner.

The second nomination is for the most sustainable project award in connection with A.P. Moller – Maersk’s public-private “Green Ship of the Future” project. Other nominees in the category include Arista Shipping, Carisbrooke Shipping and Maritime Development Center.

The Maritime2020 Summit Awards will also recognise the most innovative ship technology, a category where FuelSave, Wärtsilä, Emerson and Kongsberg are nominated. Adding to that, an award will be given fo the most sustainable service provider, contenders for which are GTT, Schneider Electric, ABB and Inmarsat.



Source: Wisdom Events