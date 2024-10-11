Maritime Industry Charts New Course at ShipTek 2024 in Mumbai

In a landmark gathering that underscored the maritime industry’s pivotal role in global trade and sustainability, the ShipTek 2024 International Conference and Awards concluded today at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. This year’s event, set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s iconic coastline, brought together a constellation of industry titans, innovative startups, and policymakers, all united in their vision to navigate the complex waters of modern maritime challenges.

The conference, which has become a pioneer for industry trends, witnessed calls for rapid adaptation to climate change imperatives and the digital revolution sweeping across global shipping lanes. The event witnessed the gracious presence of Capt. Anish Joseph, Deputy Nautical Advisor Cum Sr. Deputy Director General, Directorate General of Shipping; Capt.

Binesh Kumar Tyagi, Chairman & MD of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.; and Shri Rajiv Jalota, Chairman of Mumbai Port Authority, who outlined bold visions for India’s maritime future. They set the tone with their keynote addresses, emphasizing the need for a delicate balance between economic growth and environmental stewardship.

In a stirring presidential address, Sir Sohan Roy, Aries Group Founder Chairman and CEO, challenged attendees to embrace disruptive technologies and sustainable practices. He emphasized the urgent need for specialized training of maritime staff to keep pace with evolving industry demands. Additionally, he introduced the revolutionary concept of ‘EFFISM,’ which focuses on enhancing efficiency in maritime operations, drawing significant interest from participants.

The event concluded with the prestigious ShipTek Awards ceremony, celebrating trailblazers who are steering the industry toward a more efficient and sustainable future. Individual excellence was spotlighted with Dr. Malini V Shankar (Women Personality of the Year); Capt. Turki AlShehri (ShipTek LifeTime Achievement Award – Academics); and Mr. Arun Sharma (ShipTek Life Time Achievement Award – Maritime Services). The ShipTek Student of the Year Award celebrated young talent, with Justin Paul from SNGCE taking first place. The 1st Runner-Up award was shared by Neeraja Gopakumar from SNGCE and Abdul Manaf Nellickal from Christ Knowledge City, while Sreeharsh Vijayan from CUSAT secured the 2nd Runner-Up spot.

The Organizational Excellence Awards were bestowed upon SCORPIO (Tanker Operator of the Year); Great Eastern Shipping (Best Employer of the Year); Hafnia (Green Shipping Award); The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (Ship Operator of the Year); Jawaharlal Nehru Port (Port of the Year); Shipskart (Rising Star Organization); GMS (Excellence in Sustainable Practices); Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (Ship Repair Yard of the Year); OSM THOME (Ship Manager of the Year); Wilhelmsen Ships Service (Excellence in Maritime Services); Indian Register of Shipping (Classification Society of the Year); LENOL (Emerging Service Provider of the Year – Marine Lubricants); National Maritime Academy (Best Maritime Institute); Synergy Group (Shipping Company of the Year); Gulf Agency Company (Ship Agency of the Year); iSail Marine (Excellence in Innovation – Recruitment); Aban Offshore (Best Service Provider – Offshore); JM BAXI (Terminal Operator of the Year); TORM (Marine Safety Excellence Award); and Kanoo Shipping (Excellence in Supply Chain Management).

The event is sponsored by Lenol (Gold Sponsor); National Maritime Academy (Badge & Lanyard Sponsor); Stag Marine, iSail, and OSM Thome (Conference session sponsors); and FOSRAMS, Oceanic Ship Repair and Engineering Services, Heritage Group, Maritime Trainer, KNK Shipmanagement, Commerce Harbor FZE, Wilhelmsen, and GAC (Associate Sponsors). Trademaker, Bhandarkar Publications, Worldoils, The Maritime Economy, MARPRO, International Conference Alerts, Seaborne Communications, Sagar Sandesh, Ampersand World, APACE Digital Cargo, Hellenic Shipping News, and The Cooperative Logistics Network are event media partners. DCMMI, ICC Shipping Association, INSA, ICS Mumbai Branch, ISES, and DSAA are event supporting associations.

As the conference drew to a close, it was clear that ShipTek 2024 had not just been a meeting of minds, but a catalyst for action. With the world’s oceans facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities, the event in Mumbai may well be remembered as the moment when the maritime industry collectively charted a course toward a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.

Source: ShipTek