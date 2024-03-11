Maritime industry urged to do more for gender equality

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez is calling on the maritime sector to take greater steps to support gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March, Mr Dominguez opened an event (7 March) at IMO Headquarters in London, focusing on the theme, ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’.

He said: “I have made diversity, including gender equality, one of my priorities. I am counting on your support to transform the maritime sector. The first thing is to lead by example.”

Citing a study by IMO and the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA), Mr. Dominguez noted that women currently account for only 29% of the overall workforce in the general maritime industry and 20% of the workforce of national maritime authorities in member states. The number of female seafarers is even smaller, with just 2% of approximately two million seafarers worldwide being women.

“We need to do better. We must intensify our efforts if these figures are to improve. I look to each and every one of you, to Member States, to industry and to all colleagues to join in the efforts to accelerate progress in this critical endeavour for the industry,” he said.

Mr. Dominguez outlined actions the IMO Secretariat is taking to address the issue, including through the work of internal Gender and Diversity Group, mainstreaming gender in the delivery of projects and programmes and striving towards achieving gender parity amongst staff.

He has appointed a gender-balanced senior management team and initiated a policy of refraining to participate in panels or events unless gender representation is respected. He encouraged the maritime community to follow this example.

Enhancing women’s leadership and visibility

Female students studying for a career in maritime expressed their hope for the future through video messages.

Ms. Faith Maraga, a Kenyan student at the World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmö, Sweden, expressed that investing in women is a “strategic investment in the future”, and said : “My wish for the future include breaking down barriers to leadership because representation enables women to bring their vast perspectives to decision making processes, leading to more inclusive and efficient outcomes.”

Ms. Mame Ndella Faye, a Senegalese student at the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta, said: “It will be important for [women] to see themselves being represented in places of visibility that will open their eyes into the many opportunities that lie within this industry.”

Further discussions by a panel of leading maritime professionals acknowledged the challenges in the male-dominated industry and explored solutions. Moderated by Ms. Galuh Rarasanti, Senior Maritime Advisor at the IMO, the panel featured Ms. Maria Dixon, CEO of ISM Shipping Solutions; Ms. Gina Panayiotou, Founder and Chair of the World ESG Forum; Ms. Miatta-Fatima Kromah from the IMO Gender Network; and Mr. Peter Broadhurst, Vice President of INMARSAT.

Panellists shared their personal and professional experiences working in maritime and discussed ways to overcome existing gender gaps, including: changing mindsets at the board level; building supportive networks and communities; enhancing mentorship programmes; promoting more education and training opportunities; and developing women’s skills and confidence.

Source: IMO