Maritime League Table: Where do the big names stack up?

Valour Consultancy recently released the first edition of its new maritime connectivity Market Tracker. This new service collected data on 11,307 vessels from a range of the top merchant global carriers. It also assessed regional operators, tank specialists, offshore energy vendors and also the lucrative passenger vessel sub-segment.

The objective of this new service is to provide a quarterly update of the market with a better understanding of each commercial shipping market segment by maritime service provider.

Marlink held the largest portion of the general merchant market, with 2,854 vessels; amounting to 25% of the sample. The firm’s reputation of being one of the titans of the merchant market holds true.

However, Inmarsat Solutions also captured a sizeable portion of the sample with a share only slightly behind Marlink; it should be noted this only includes customers Inmarsat are serving directly. Inmarsat Solutions captured 2,235 vessels, 19.8% of our sample. Bar the passenger category, Inmarsat Solutions has a strong presence in all the other sectors.

KVH has accomplished good results with its Agile plans service in recent years and this was reflected in our data collection, with 9.8% of the vessels being served by the connectivity provider.

Furthermore, Speedcast still holds significant sway in the offshore energy and passenger categories with a number of key accounts. The firm placed second in the offshore energy and passenger category rankings.

Navarino was also well represented in the tracker; being Inmarsat’s leading FX reseller and also developing its own Ku-band service. The firm placed in fourth position overall. Not to be forgotten, Shenzhen MarineSat has some big Chinese shipping accounts in the merchant market which has resulted in its strong performance.

Other notable performers were NSSLGlobal, holding third spot in our merchant tanker sub-segment, and the firm may achieve an even bigger market share once we scale up the number of tanker companies included in the sample in future iterations. Another British service provider, Satcom Global, won several noteworthy contracts this year; with PACC Shipping and Pritchard-Gordon Tankers in 2021. Satcom Global achieved good placings across the overall merchant, merchant tankers and some offshore energy accounts.

Some of the key companies collected: Maersk (APMM), MSC, CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, Evergreen Line, Pacific International Lines, Yang Ming, Wan Hai Lines, X-Press Feeders, KMTC, Hyundai MM, Seaspan, Dohle Group, BW Group, BP Shipping, Teekay, Eurnav, Stolt Tankers, Siem Offshore, Stena Drilling, Carnival, Viking, Celebrity, Disney and many more.

Access Granular Maritime Connectivity Fleet Data

As an extension to our comprehensive coverage of the maritime connectivity sector, we are launching a new quarterly tracker service. The tracker will equip subscribers with reliable, real-time fleet data and insight to help stay on top of emerging opportunities and threats.

Each tracker update can be accessed via an online portal featuring an array of data visualisation tools. All fleet data will be segmented by key differentiation points such as region, vessel type, connectivity type, shipping company and service provider.

Source: Valour Consultancy