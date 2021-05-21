Maritime legal courses for developing countries delivered online

Knowledge of maritime legal matters is crucial for development. To support ongoing education during the COVID-19 pandemic, 103 officials from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and from the seven IMO-established Women in Maritime Associations (WIMAs) were recently awarded fellowships to undertake short professional development courses organized by the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI).

The five specialized legal courses, held remotely from 30 November to 4 June 2021, help to enhance the professional capacity and understanding of participants, to better assist them with domesticating treaties. Topics covered included the Law of Treaties, Law of Ports, Seafarer’ Rights, Protection of the Marine Environment and Ocean Governance, and International Maritime Security Law. IMO officials contributed to the courses by offering lectures in their field of expertise.

Funds were provided under the Integrated Technical Cooperation programme (ITCP) through the SIDS and LDCs programme, the Women in Maritime programme, and the EU-funded project on Port Security and Safety of Navigation in Eastern and Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Source: International Marintime Organization (IMO)