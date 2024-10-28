Maritime LEO Networks

Maritime communications came a long way before they could deliver the first Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), but it is fair to say that their forward march has only accelerated in the two-and-a half decades since. Today, shipping companies rely on satellite connectivity not only to protect their vessels and people but also to enable the digitalisation, decarbonisation, and crew-welfare initiatives on which its successes rely.

Against this background, the new generation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) networks has entered the maritime market to great fanfare and expectation from ship owners – and their excitement is justified: LEO satellite coverage has the potential to span the globe, providing exceptional reliability and speed even during long voyages in the most remote locations. This in turn facilitates real-time communication and efficient coordination between vessels and onshore personnel, ultimately supporting more profitable and sustainable fleet operations.

LEO’s introduction into the maritime sphere has been equally well received by seafarers, who stand to benefit from a level of connectivity that keeps them better connected to family and friends than ever before, and to richer entertainment options at sea. Moral obligations and regulatory requirements aside, providing high-quality crew internet represents a wise investment from a competitive standpoint, enhancing as it does an organisation’s ability to attract and retain the brightest talent.

In another advantage to seafarers and their employers, LEO connectivity offers stable onboard access to non-leisure services including mental-health support, telemedicine, and online learning resources, helping to keep crew happy, healthy, and up to speed with the evolving requirements of their job.

Limitations

For all the benefits of LEO networks, it is important to acknowledge their limitations. For instance, LEO’s promise of delivering worldwide coverage remains to be realised, with certain countries yet to authorise its use in their territorial waters. This means that, depending on the trading route, a ship may encounter multiple LEO-coverage blackspots during its voyage.

Like many satellite technologies, LEO networks are also susceptible to interference from atmospheric conditions that can cause disruption to communications, while network congestion at hotspots and drop-out at satellite handover may present additional connectivity challenges. Regardless of the network type being used, vessels still need to compress and throttle data on certain occasions, such as while in port, but LEO networks currently cap utilisation and therefore limit connectivity and availability further.

In addition, maritime organisations should consider whether their LEO system is for both crew and commercial use. For a vessel deploying LEO connectivity to cover crew and business communications simultaneously, even a terabyte of data is unlikely to go far. Divided among a crew of 25, it equates to 40 gigabytes per person – enough to for 13 hours of HD streaming – with nothing remaining for commercial requirements.

The Solution

To ensure reliable and consistent connectivity, support enhanced GMDSS communications, and meet the bandwidth needs of all stakeholders, a vessel will require multiple satellite provisions. This means that maritime software – including critical communications-based services – will need to be compatible with both LEO and more traditional, low-bandwidth networks and able to switch between connections automatically to ensure uninterrupted service.

GTMaritime’s GTMailPlus, for example, is compatible with all major network types, regardless of bandwidth. Developed with optimisation in the maritime environment in mind, it provides secure and efficient data transfers irrespective of the service or combination of services a shipowner or manager uses. If disruptions do occur, GTMailPlus resumes data transmission from the point of interruption.

As crew freedoms on the Internet increase and more onboard devices are connected to the network, the risk of breaches to cybersecurity are also rising dramatically: effectively, the vessel becomes a larger attack surface. There have already been several reported cases of ship owners falling victim to significant cyber incidents having adopted LEO systems without taking the necessary security precautions.

Given that ships transfer diverse types of data that often involves critical and sensitive information, the consequences of any breach for vessel operations, safety, and privacy can be severe. Here too, the GTMaritime portfolio is continuously evolving to ensure robust, intelligent, and scalable network protection for owners. In a latest partnership with CrowdStrike, GTMaritime’s cyber-security offering combines AI-based next-generation anti-virus technology with end-point detection and response capabilities. This, in addition to the enhanced security features included in all GTMaritime solutions, enables a holistic approach to vessel security.

Conclusion

LEO networks undoubtedly present a considerable opportunity for the maritime industry and have the power to transform connectivity at sea. However, there are several factors to consider before adopting an LEO system – and regardless of advances in technology, optimised solutions for critical communications, security, and data transfer remain essential.

Source: By Jamie Jones – Operations Director, GTMaritime