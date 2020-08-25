Maritime market update: a record low Hi-5 spread in ARA

Risavika LNG index for September was up 0.6 % week on week to 18.13 EUR/MWh. Maintenances in Norway, continuing until almost mid-September, tightened the pipeline gas supply, while there are not yet signs of increase in LNG arrivals to Europe.

Oil prices last week has lost 1 % on demand concerns due to the second wave of covid-19. However, the impact on maritime fuel prices has been negligible as fuel oil front prices (FO 3.5) closed at 245.75 USD/t last week, 1.8 % higher week on week, while low sulphur oil products has lost 3-4 % from previous week (MFO 0.5, MGO and ULSD), further lowering the spread between low sulphur bunker fuel and 3.5 %

S&P Global Platts reported that, in Rotterdam, the premium of 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel over 3.5% fuel oil, also known as the Hi-5 bunker spread, was assessed at $27/mt on Aug. 21. The premium has descended to less than a tenth of the highs seen in January, reaching its lowest levels since Platts began assessing it in July 2019. There was ample supply of product, as stocks for all fuel oil products in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region jumped 10% on the week to Aug. 19. However, high sulfur fuel oil has been contending with limited supply, yet strong demand from the US and West Africa, in addition to support from a local demand.



Source: Gasum