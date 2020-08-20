Maritime market update: LNG bunkering sales increase at Rotterdam

Risavika LNG index for September was up 0.5 % week on week to 18.02 EUR/MWh on higher European gas market prices due to seasonal demand change and lower flows through Ukraine.

Oil prices remained stable last week. However, inventories showed draw both in the US and Europe, which supported prices for oil products. Fuel oil front prices (FO 3.5) closed at 245.75 USD/t last week, by 2.2 % higher week on week. Low Sulphur (MFO 0.5) front month closed at 310.34 USD/t, gaining 2.5 % from previous week, while Gasoil price gained only 0.8 %.

The Port of Rotterdam reported that sales of LNG as marine fuel in Q2 2020 totaled 26,400 t, which is 66% higher than in Q1 sales of 15,900 t and a substantial 316 % increase from 6,340 t in Q2 2019. LNG expanded its share of the bunkering market as sales of traditional marine fuels, such as fuel oil and marine gasoil, dropped compared with a year earlier — likely as a result of reduced vessel activity in the region following the outbreak of Covid-19, which may also have capped the growth in LNG bunkering. However, the number of LNG fueled vessels is increasing. The data from Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel indicated that globally there were 185 LNG fueled ships in operation and a further 212 on order. There are improvements also at the infrastructure side, a simultaneous LNG bunkering during cargo operation is now available at Vopak’s Europort Terminal in Rotterdam, which allows to eliminate shifting time and reduce expenses for bunkering.

LNG Risavika – LNG FOB Risavika

LBG Risavika 10 % – 10 % blend of Liquified Biogas

FO 3.5 FOB Rdam – European 3.5% Fuel Oil Barges FOB Rdam (Platts) Futures Quotes

MFO 0.5 FOB Rdam – European FOB Rdam Marine Fuel 0.5% Barges (Platts) Futures Quotes

MGO 0.1 FOB ARA – Gasoil 0.1% Barges FOB ARA (Platts) Futures Quotes

ULSD FOB ARA – European Diesel 10 ppm Barges FOB ARA (Platts) Futures Quotes

Source: CME Group, Gasum, Ship&Bunker, Argus Media

*An estimate for LNG FOB Risavika

** An estimate for 10 % LBG blend FOB Risavika



Source: Gasum