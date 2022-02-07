Maritime Optima Boosted By Addition of New Investors and Members

Maritime Optima AS are pleased to announce that Jon Skule Storheill and Per Lorange have become investors and members. They are both experienced shipping men and the company is sure they will help Maritime Optima to the next level.

Jon Skule Storheill is a “hard core” shipping man with more than 30 years of experience in the business. His great grandfather was a sailor, his grandfather was in the navy and his father was a ship broker, so shipping is in his blood. He started as a tanker/projects broker at P.F Bassøe many years ago and spent 13 years working with Bassøe before he left for Frontline where he did chartering of tankers and capes, projects, sale and purchase before joining Awilco as Man. Dir in 2008. He later co-founded Awilco LNG in 2011 and been CEO there since. Welcome to Maritime Optima. Get to know Jon in his interview: https://maritimeoptima.com/team/jon-skule-storheill

Per Lorange is the Managing Director of S. Ugelstad Invest AS, a family owned, and internationally diversified investment company, based in Sandefjord, Norway. He is the fifth generation in his family actively involved in shipping, and shipping has always had a special appeal to him. He is married and the father of two. In his spare time, he enjoys sports like skiing and tennis, and he loves to reads books; both fiction and non-fiction (business, finance, European history). Read more about Per in his interview: https://maritimeoptima.com/team/per-frithjof-lorange

Maritime Optima AS is a privately owned company and was registered in April 2018. The company came into operation and had its first employees in June 2019.

We launched a test/beta version of Maritime Optima (now: ShipAtlas) in September 2020. The first MVP was launched in December 2020.

Today the company offers two products:

ShipAtlas by Maritime Optima

For everyone interested in vessel data, tracking and trades, port activities, congestions, sea routes, marine weather, ice conditions, piracy, zones and maps.

Anyone can register a free account in ShipAtlas: https://maritimeoptima.com/shipatlas

Maritime Optima Pro

For maritime professionals interested in the ShipAtlas features, shipping market intelligence, pre-voyage calculations and efficient workflows.

The company has 14 employees plus students working part-time covering backend, frontend, data science, sales, marketing and office/account support and are recruiting.

The Board consists of Thorleif Thorleifsson, Kristin Omholt-Jensen, Ketil Solvik-Olsen, Jon Skule Storheill, Per Lorange og Petter Hatlem.

The company is funded by the founders, the employees, shipping investors, and Krysse AS.

Source: Maritime Optima