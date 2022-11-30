Maritime Partners Orders RIX Industries’ M2H2 Reformers for the World’s First Methanol/Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Towboat

RIX Industries, a leading developer of gas generation systems and energy technologies, today announced it has been awarded a significant contract by Maritime Partners, a privately held company and leading provider of tailored financing and leasing solutions for the U.S. maritime industry. The company’s fleet of over 1,600 vessels transports commodities comprising the building blocks for the U.S. domestic economy, including agricultural products, chemicals, aggregates, crude oil, and refined petroleum products. The order stipulates the purchase of 10 RIX methanol-to-hydrogen (M2H2) reformer systems for use on Hydrogen One, the world’s first methanol/hydrogen fuel cell-powered towboat.

By integrating technology licensed from Element 1 (dba e1), the RIX M2H2 Series systems produce hydrogen-on-demand, eliminating the complexities of on-board high-pressure gas or cryogenic liquid hydrogen storage. The RIX M2H2 Series systems generate high-purity (99.97%) hydrogen with zero NOx, SOx, or particulate matter, enabling a superior method of addressing decarbonization efforts. The M2H2 systems are combined with PEM fuel cells to deliver primary power on the vessel.

“Sustainability in workboat operations, specifically the inland brown water sector, is a priority for the industry,” said Austin Sperry, President, Maritime Partners. “By deploying RIX M2H2 reformers to power the fuel cells – on-demand, when needed – on our groundbreaking Hydrogen One vessel, Maritime Partners is sending a clear message that cleaner energy emissions can be achieved via convenient, manageable, and available hydrogen processes.”

RIX systems deliver high efficiency with minimal vibration/noise and low GHG emissions for power-critical applications. These M2H2 systems, capable of supporting fuel cell solutions from 10kw to 140kw with a single reformer, can be aggregated to support MW applications, and are flexible for operations such as ship propulsion, auxiliary power systems, reefer container power, and cold ironing.

“The methanol-to-hydrogen process is changing the dynamics of vessel propulsion. On-board hydrogen generation is a reality, decoding the longstanding challenges of high-pressure storage and cryogenic temperature requirements,” said Bryan Reid, Chief Sales Officer, RIX Industries. “Maritime Partners recognizes this breakthrough and, with our M2H2 Series reformers, will be primed to take full advantage of the wide availability of portside methanol – meeting not only Hydrogen One’s propulsion needs but also looming environmental mandates to offset dangerous emissions.”

Source: RIX Industries